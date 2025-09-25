Radical American
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Unifying the Department of War
A Game and Network Theory Model for Restoring Constitutional Fidelity
Sep 25, 2025
•
Grant Smith
31
14
11
Transgender Military Policy
a case study in how extreme egalitarianism stifles reform and threatens our national security
Sep 24, 2025
•
Grant Smith
28
8
8
The Constitution's Role in the Meta
selling the value of the oath to Sam Hyde, the ACP, and everyone in between
Sep 16, 2025
•
Grant Smith
17
1
2
August 2025
Exploring Identity
Temporal and Cosmic
Aug 18, 2025
•
Grant Smith
3
4
Principal-Agent Problem and Efficient Self-Deception
Modeling Social (dys)Function with Two Simple Heuristics
Aug 6, 2025
•
Grant Smith
24
29
6
April 2025
Cynefin and Bernoulli
the impact of modern science on decision-making
Apr 26, 2025
•
Grant Smith
13
1
4
October 2024
Censorship or National Strategy?
contemplating a dichotomy
Oct 26, 2024
•
Grant Smith
13
5
5
The Spooks' New License To Kill
21OCT24 NOTE: Robert Barnes has a different take on this that needs to be considered.
Oct 16, 2024
•
Grant Smith
108
42
32
Constitutional Gnosis
the common ideology for American rectification
Oct 14, 2024
•
Grant Smith
29
9
13
September 2024
The Day The Regime Jumped The Shark
a story of censorship and national security
Sep 1, 2024
•
Grant Smith
113
32
30
June 2024
Failure Demands Retribution
as does our Constitution
Jun 9, 2024
•
Grant Smith
51
19
14
April 2024
Spook Psychology
modeling the mindset murdering the American Dream
Apr 21, 2024
•
Grant Smith
118
27
22
© 2026 Grant Smith
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts