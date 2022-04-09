This is The Radical American Mind, a newsletter about making America more American. In order to do that, I have to think through what America and being American even is, because precious few in the U.S.G. seem to know or care. Radical is a word that has been impugned as of late, it just means I’m trying to say my mind is American at the root level. I don’t have traditional religious beliefs, and my most strongly held beliefs consist of American values in the classical liberal tradition. From Patrick Henry and Thomas Paine to Lysander Spooner and Murray Rothbard, I’m hoping to explain what being American is, how it is a wide tent, but how it can’t include those with a totalitarian mindset who demand everyone believes as they do.

The thoughts here are my own and anything written here is in no way the position of any organization I happen to be a part of at any given moment. Thanks for stopping by, and if you read something and have some thoughts, let me know in the comments. I would love to discuss!