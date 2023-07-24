My friend Ted Macie has provided some of the most recent data regarding increased rates of myocarditis that coincided with vaccine mandates in the United State Military (USMIL) to the Epoch Times. For the first time in this ongoing tragedy a representative from DoD confirmed the data (previously they took the database down and adjusted it then went silent until now). Seems like a smoking gun, right? It really isn’t, not for the Globohomo zealots running our moth eaten advanced civilization into the ground. Its complicated, see? COVID infection can cause myocarditis dontchaknow, so we really don’t know what’s going on. Let me display exactly how the DoD rep “confirmed” the data that essentially demonstrates they gave a bunch of service members permanent heart damage for no reason. From the article:

Mr. Cisneros provided the rate of cases per 100,000 person-years, a way to measure risk across a certain period of time. In 2021, the rate was 69.8 among those with prior infection, compared to 21.7 among members who had been vaccinated. “This suggests that it was more likely to be [COVID-19] infection and not COVID-19 vaccination that was the cause,” Mr. Cisneros said.

That statistical creativity might seem really impressive for those accustomed to getting pfisted by Pfizer, but I see a major problem. It kind of looks like Mr. Cisneros is comparing myocarditis rates with COVID infection to myocarditis rates with COVID vaccination. Like pretty much all statistical comparisons used by the regime, this sleight of hand is a deliberately misleading attempt to obscure the truth. In this case, the truth is that >98% of service members have received the covax and probably 99% have been infected by SARS-CoV2 at this point. We have no control group with which to compare myocarditis rates (or anything else) in vaccinated vs unvaccinated service members. How convenient! You know what else is convenient? As we’ve been migrating to new software for documenting medical encounters there have been many data integrity issues. Call it fog of war. One of the things that is a mess is the vaccination files in the electronic health record. They’re all wildly inaccurate. Why? Well, its pretty straightforward really. There is another system that is used to record vaccination (MEDPROS) and it doesn’t talk to the new system (MHS Genesis). So when the rate of COVID deaths triples right after the covax rollout, they can report that none of these individuals were “fully vaccinated.” Is that true? That doesn’t matter so much as the fact that you can’t prove it isn’t.

No Proof

There isn’t any proof that the covax killed Soldiers and there never will be. You need a control group for that. They eliminated the control group. We can prove they broke the law to do so (or at least Terry Ardirim did, once she cut the interchangeability memo everyone else culpable can just blame her, and they will if it comes to that), but we can’t prove injuries are due to the vaccine and not just SARS-CoV2 infection. Sure the injuries exploded right alongside the release of the gene therapies, but something else happened right then: The Delta Wave. So there you have it. Nice and clean. No proof thousands of service members were severely and permanently injured (and probably >100 killed outright). That was just COVID. Or natural causes. Who knows. One thing we don’t know is that it was the vaccine, because with <2% unvaccinated there isn’t enough statistical power to perform a robust comparative analysis. Even if there is, it isn’t a homogenous group. Very religious people typically have better health outcomes, so even if we looked at that 2% and they are a lot healthier there are other easy explanations. Of course we can have a very high degree of confidence regarding the overall impact of the mandates on health, but this requires analytical skill that few have, and the ones who do have it with the relevant credentials in the military have a huge motivation to all of the sudden not be able to do it so good. After all, they fucking watched it happen and didn’t say shit.

“It Is Difficult to Get a Man to Understand Something When His Salary Depends Upon His Not Understanding It” -Upton Sinclair

My Narrative

Since I spent the better part of 2 years wrapping my head around all of the literature not published by establishment-fellating goons, I have a good sense of how this all went down. First off these gene therapies were doomed from the start. Why? For the simple fact that Coronaviruses are retroviruses. They’re made up of RNA, not DNA. When DNA replicates, it splits down the middle to make two copies of itself. As this process happens simultaneously there is error checking that happens between these two copies which cuts down on mutations. RNA viruses lacking this “spell checking” during the replication process tend to mutate very rapidly. Rapidly enough that by the time you develop and deploy a vaccine, it doesn’t work anymore.

“Other Protocol Deviations”

So they decide to go ahead and develop a treatment anyway, because they knew it didn’t have to work for real, they just had to be able to cook up a benefit in an RCT. So that is what they did. They used every method of p-hacking available, all sorts of fraud, but I’ll focus on the aspect that stood out to me before the trial was complete when I read the consent forms. In the Pfizer consent form it indicated that participants could be excluded from the study if they deviated from the study protocol in any way. Sounds pretty innocuous right? Wrong. One of the ways that you could deviate from the protocol is by going to the emergency room if you have a serious adverse event following vaccination. Why? Because the protocol says you MUST report the condition to the study first. What do you think happened? Well, we know nearly 5x the number of patients in the vaccine arm of the Pfizer RCT were excluded as compared to the control arm. A five fold increase in exclusions demands explanation, but they didn’t even comment on it. If you can’t guess why, I’ll spell it out. Hundreds of vaccine injuries were excluded from the statistical analyses of the Pfizer RCT for “Other Protocol Deviation.” This alone totally eclipsed the entire effect size of the vaccine, speaking of which…

Scientific Endpoint of “Severe Disease” Was Always Bogus

When you’re investigating a new medical intervention that is potentially deadly or injurious, it is important to pick the only appropriate scientific endpoint possible for those interested in calculating a true risk/benefit ratio: All Cause Morbidity and Mortality. By picking “Severe Disease From SARS-CoV2 Infection” they got to define “Severe Disease” and exclude anyone who had COVID like symptoms that didn’t get a confirmatory test. Who wants to bet that they picked what constituted “Severe Disease” after they had the data and were looking to show max benefit? The really egregious fact that nobody seems to appreciate the significance of is this: 23% more people died in the vaccine arm within 3 months of the RCT. After 3 months they started letting people cross over (move from control into the vaccine arm) essentially eliminating the control group from that point on. I’ll repeat just so this is crystal clear: The Randomized Controlled Trial used to grant Pfizer’s BNT162b2 Emergency Use Authorization demonstrated a 23% increase in death associated with the product. They went on to report it was 93.7% effective against “severe disease” YAY! That’s not really helpful if it FUCKING KILLS YOU THOUGH NOW IS IT? We also know from this scientific endpoint of “severe disease” that the not-vaccines don’t prevent infection and transmission.

The Rollout

So here we are in 2021. We have a not-vaccine that everyone who is paying attention knows increases your overall risk of death about to be forced onto a young and mostly healthy population at virtually zero risk of COVID death (less than 30 deaths out of 2.2 million service members. At least one was put on a vent and given Remsdesivir, so that probably contributed to that overall tiny number. For reference several hundred killed themselves in the same timeframe). Oh, also we know from basic immunology that recovery from natural infection produces robust and lasting immunity (note: all of the RCT participants were SARS-CoV2 naïve, so that reduction in severe disease is dependent on a whole lot of conditions that don’t exist in the real world). So they’re going to take this not-vaccine that was tested for 3 months showing a propensity to kill and injure recipients and give it to people with virtually zero risk of death, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, and we’re all supposed to think this is going to work out fine. Well, I told my boss at the time that these not-vaccines would have negative absolute risk reduction (fancy way of saying they would hurt more than they help). He said “you might be right” BUT we didn’t know for sure. There was only one way to find out!

VAERS and Friends

As thousands of deaths were quickly racked up associated with the not-vaccines in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), it became pretty clear that all of my worst fears were becoming a reality. I tried to warn everyone I knew, but it was just too ludicrous to believe. I mean, how could the CDC be wrong, they’re like, scientists and stuff… Anyway, what really concerned me was when the pre-print paper out of Israel was published showing dramatically increased rates of myocarditis in young men under the age of 35. If you didn’t know, about 80% of the Army is comprised of men under the age of 35. Not good. I let our Division Surgeon’s office know who promptly ignored me. I’m just a physical therapist after all, what the fuck could I possibly know that the CDC doesn’t. Also of note, the Division Surgeon let me know that nobody would take me seriously as a subject matter expert in health and fitness if I didn’t get the shot. “It’s like an obese doctor giving health advice” he said. So no dice. During this time, I heard of Soldiers in my unit getting myocarditis, but nobody that I knew personally. Just stories whispered so as to avoid the accusation of contributing to “vaccine hesitancy.”

Senator Ron Johnson’s DMED Hearing

As the months of fear, uncertainty, and doubt wore on something dramatic happened. LTC Theresa Long pulled data from the Defense Epidemiological Database (DMED) showing massive increases in all sorts of nasty conditions like myocarditis, pulmonary embolism, nervous system disorders, and cancer associated with the gene therapy rollout. Senator Ron Johnson had a hearing about it and asked the DoD for answers. The DoD promptly took the database down and “fixed” it making everything look just fine. Since I had been hearing that Soldiers on my installation were being coerced into getting booster shots (something even the lawyers knew was illegal), I took this as an opportunity to share my concerns with our CG who dismissed them as easily as one dismisses health advice from an obese doctor.

Bayes is Dead

The same physician who equated me with an obese doctor also said something funny to me when I was trying to explain how I establish confidence in positions using Bayesian inference. He just said “Bayes is Dead.” I had no idea what he meant at the time, but maybe he just meant that nobody within these broken and dying institutions across the Globohomo post-West is capable of employing Bayesian inference any longer. Bayes died and his method for developing a robust understanding of empirical reality outside of ourselves died with him. I had all of this information, but each thing by itself doesn’t really mean much. DMED numbers a little off, myocarditis a little up, VAERS a little up, lopsided exclusions in the RCT, excess mortality in the RCT (and everywhere with high vaccination rates btw). None of these little snippets of information can overcome Tony The Science™ Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, and our various Surgeon Generals all promising that the gene therapies are “Safe and Effective.” Taken together though, I don’t give a fuck who you are, the only thing that can explain all of that shit simultaneously is that the shots aren’t really so great. But exactly how bad is it?

We’ll Never Really Know

We will never fully know the true extent of the damage. It isn’t just the adverse events from the shots directly. That is difficult enough to try to estimate. Probably somewhere between 1/2000 and 1/100 service members who took the shots were severely and permanently injured. We’ll never be able to prove it though, and even if we could, those responsible are completely immune from all liability. What is difficult to measure is the moral injury, as Brad Miller does such a good job of outlining on his stack. The people who will really never know are those responsible, especially those in the military and government. These are people that fucked up the Afghanistan withdrawal then said with a straight face there is nothing they could have done better. Well, this is a whole lot less obvious. When a Soldier dies of “natural causes” in their 20s or 30s, well, that kind of thing does happen sometimes, doesn’t it? Are you going to ask when their last vax was? Of course not, to even think that it could’ve been the vax is absurd to the person who forced that Soldier to get it in the first place for their health and safety. The people responsible will always be sure that they did everything perfectly, just like they were certain the not-vaccines were safe and effective.

What Now?

I’m not trying to say we shouldn’t strive for accountability. We should. We should pursue all of the means available to hold the sniveling shitweasels responsible for this crime against humanity accountable for their vile deeds and/or cowardice, just don’t think such a thing is likely to come to pass. What is much more likely is that we can parlay this very visible and ostentatious failure of our long corrupt and incompetent institutions into efforts to prevent this from happening again, because they will try. Constant vigilance is needed. Anyone who supported lockdowns and vaccine mandates must be met with intense and unyielding skepticism, and this should not end until and unless such individuals denounce their part in this travesty. Ideally, such individuals should be required to have “skin in the game” if they’re ever to be trusted again. How that is done depends on the context. Until that time, you have the power to hold the individuals responsible accountable in your heart. I know I will, and I’ve got a good memory.