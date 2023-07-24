Radical American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Data Humanist's avatar
Data Humanist
Jul 24, 2023

The standard reply: "There is no larger conspiracy, although there may be some confluence of interests." The global meetings attended by those travelling with private jets. The burner phones used by Fauci, et alia. This demarcation between "conspiracy" and "confluence of interests" becomes less comforting as the evidence -- the recent history -- is revealed.

The Unacceptable Jessica, in post you likely already know, shares the essay "There Was No Pandemic." https://jessicar.substack.com/cp/131710953 By this, she means by a strict public health or epidemiological perspective. We had the equivalent of a bad -- but not horrific -- flu season due to the lab-enhanced virus. But from the WHO to the WEF and more, the geo-political machinery was already in place, waiting for a crisis, to implement bio-security authoritarianism in the name of public safety.

Rightfully or wrongly, and I should hope dead wrong, the perception exists that the US Military is being purged of members who would honor their oaths and defend the nation and the Constitution. Instead, it is being turned into federalized quasi-policing force -- and likely for future use against dissenting American citizens and communities and not just international disturbances. (Since we no longer fight "wars," at least as declared by Congress). I do not say this is true. But the Covax loyalty test -- which had no basis in public health -- remains deeply disturbing.

Thank you for footnote 2. An overdue post of mine -- how the US government in the past has too freely experimented with (primarily) the enlisted personnel. Once well-documented, but now also forgotten history. Sadly, there *might be a longer history or a precedence to the Covax nonsense.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Grant Smith and others
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Jul 24, 2023

I know Solzhenitsyn said that the line between good and evil runs through the middle of every human heart; so I take that to mean that these folks who pushed the vaxx mandates are not human, because there is no dividing line between good and evil in their hearts; they are 100% evil psychopathic demons who deserve Nuremberg hearings followed by public execution. Keep getting the word out and fighting the good fight, Grant.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Grant Smith and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Grant Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture